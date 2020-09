Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and other leaders paid tributes to Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramaswamy (Periyar) on his 142nd birth anniversary today.

Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of EVR in front of his statue on Anna Salai.

Stalin and DMK senior leaders too offered tributes to the rationalist leader’s statue.