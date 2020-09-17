Covid-19: India sees record 97,894 cases; crosses 51-lakh mark

New Delhi: With a record single-day increase of 97,894 infections, India’s Coronavirus cases crossed 51-lakh mark today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours.

The total recoveries surged to 40,25,079 while the active cases of Covid-19 crossed 10 lakh for the first time.

There are 10,09,976 active cases of Coronavirus in the country which comprises 19.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and and it went past 50 lakh on 16 September.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,05,65,728 samples have been tested up to 16 September with 11,36,613 samples being tested on Wednesday.