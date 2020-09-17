Filmmaker Babu Sivan passes away

Chennai: Babu Sivan, who directed Vijay’s “Vettaikaran” in 2009, died in Chennai due to illness. He was 54. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Babu Sivan breathed his last at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. His mortal remains will be kept at his house in Madambakkam, Chennai for homage. Vijay’s fans have been sending condolence messages on social media.

Reportedly, Babu Sivan suffered from liver and kidney failure. On Sunday, his two daughters wrote the NEET exam and they were accompanied by their mother. When they reached home, they found Babu Sivan unconscious. He was then rushed to a hospital nearby.