Global leaders greet Modi on 70th birthday

New Delhi: Greetings poured in from all corners of the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 70 today.

One of the first VIPs to wish Modi was Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, who said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended greetings to Modi on his 70th birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, well-being and success.

In a letter to Modi, Putin said he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between the two over the last few years. “Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary,” he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Prime Minister Modi, Happy birthday and best wishes to you… My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ‘राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Wishes to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on your birthday. You have dedicated yourself completely to the service of the nation. Selfless and tireless, you are focused on improving India’s place in the world. In these challenging times you’ve led from the front extending assistance to the global community. You ensured that Indians stranded world over were brought back home. The blessings of the most needy, who you reached out with food and cash, are with you. My prayers for your good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayPMModi #NarendraModi.”