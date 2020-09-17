Laxmmi Bomb for Deepavali

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, will be released on Disney+Hotstar on Diwali. The actor took to social media to announce that the film will start streaming on November 9.

The actor is playing a transperson in the film, which is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Tamil film, is helming the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

Sharing a video, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein ‘laxmmi’ ke saath ek dhamakedar ‘bomb’ bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali (sic).’