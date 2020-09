Kaithi and Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his fourth film Evanendru Ninaithaai with Kamal Haasan.

The action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and is set for a summer 2021 release. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

It is said that Bigg Boss fame Tharshan will play an important role in this film.

According to reports, the shoot will happen in and around Chennai.