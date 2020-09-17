Nitin Gadkari tests Corona positive, urges his contacts to follow protocol

Chennai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet, Gadkari said he has isolated himself and urged others who came in contact with him to follow protocol.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” the senior Minister tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah was the first member in the Union cabinet to test positive for novel coronavirus. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for Covid-19 on 4 August, the second in the union cabinet to contract the virus.

Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for novel coronavirus on 9 August. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that he tested positive for novel coronavirus on 20 August. A few other Ministers have also tested positive.