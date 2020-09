Prabhudeva plays the lead psycho-mystery thriller Bagheera.

Amyra Dastur, who acted in Dhanush-starrer Anegan, is currently in Chennai to shoot for Bagheera with Prabhudeva.

Taking to Instagram, Amyra shared pictures from inside her flight from Mumbai to Chennai.

The film is bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures and the music of the film is to be scored by Ganesan Sekar.

Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom is also in the cast.