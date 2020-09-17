Rahul Gandhi greets Modi on birthday

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” tweeted the Congress MP, who is a bitter critic of Modi government.

Rahul had wished Modi last year too. “My best wishes to Narendra Modi Ji on his 69th birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always,” he had tweeted.

In recent months, the Congress leader’s almost daily tweets have mostly targeted PM Modi over the coronavirus crisis, the state of the economy and the dispute with China.