Three terrorists, woman killed in encounter in J&K

Srinagar: Three terrorists and a civilian woman were killed in a predawn gunbattle today in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries, it is said.

According to officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality in Batamaloo area at around 2.30 am following information about the presence of militants there.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces. The injured personnel were taken to hospital, officials said and added that the searches were still going on.