Vikram plans big for Cobra

Actor Vikram is begin shooting to complete remaining portions of his action thriller Cobra by next month.

Sources say that the team has a long schedule in Russia but they are planning to complete a few scenes which are scheduled to be shot in India in October and then decide about shooting abroad.

Directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, the movie stars Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya and Irfan Pathan.

This film marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty and the film debut of Irfan Pathan. The music and original score is composed by A R Rahman, with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan.