Allot 10,000 seats to TN under IBP scheme: TN CM to Centre

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged the Centre to allot 10,000 seats to the State under the ‘India BPO Promotion scheme’.

In a letter to Union Minister for Electronics, IT, Communications and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad he congratulated him for launching the scheme to incentivise Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) industry for setting up their operations in Tier–II and Tier–III cities across the Country for employment generation.

This scheme has provided Viability Gap Funding for setting up 48,300 seats with a total outlay of Rs.493 crores across the country, he said.

Noting that the scheme was very successful in Tamilnadu and has resulted in providing 7,705 seats in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)-Chennai jurisdiction (which includes 7,605 seats in the State of Tamilnadu and 100 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry) to the BPO industry in our region, Palaniswami said this has resulted in creating direct employment for 8,387 people and indirect employment for 16,774 people.

The success rate of this scheme in Tamilnadu in terms of commencement of operation was more than 93 per cent, he added.

Stating that this scheme has resulted in setting up of 51 India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) units in 13 Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Tamilnadu, the Chief Minister said the scheme was in synchronous with the State government’s vision for creating employment in the rural areas.

He said in view of the tremendous success of this scheme in Tamilnadu, he requested Prasad to allot 10,000 seats under the India BPO Promotion scheme to the State.