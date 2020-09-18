Chennai’s Coronavirus recovery rate at 92%

Chennai: The active cases of coronavirus in Chennai is now at six per cent, with 9,874 patients having the viral infection. The recovery rate is at 92 per cent with 1,39,670 becoming Covid-19 free after treatment.

On 17 September, 11,869 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department. On the other hand, the death toll in the city has reached 3,023.

The highest number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 402 persons succumbing to the virus. The second highest casualty rate is in Anna Nagar with 340 lives being claimed by the viral infection.

The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,186 cases and in Anna Nagar, 340 have the viral infection.

Other places with comparatively high numbers are, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar with 822 cases, Royapuram with 796 cases, Adyar has 844 testing positive and Teynampet has 783 with the disease. In Anna Nagar, as many as 15,775 persons have recovered.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.40 per cent of the patients are male and 39.60 per cent are female. Around 18.23 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.