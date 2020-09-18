Dubbing begins for Doctor

The makers of Doctor have kick-started the dubbing works with a formal pooja.

Besides playing the lead, Sivakarthikeyan is also producing the movie. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Sivakarthikeyan’s pair in the film and Vinay Rai plays the antagonist. The film also has Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Arun Alexander, Sunil Reddy, and Reddin Kingsley in key roles.

Directed by Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Vijay Kartik Kannan is taking care of the visuals.