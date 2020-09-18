Jurgensen to become New Zealand coach

Auckland: Former Austalian cricketer Shane Jurgensen is all set to become the most experience coach of the New Zealand men’s cricket team after being roped in as the bowling coach of the side for another two years.

The 44-year-old, who has extended his second tenure with the New Zealand team after re-joining the side in 2016, will continue to serve in the role at least till the end of 2022.

The new deal will allow Jurgensen to remain charge of the New Zealand bowlers for a total of nine years, including a previous stint with the side from 2008-2010.

Commenting on his new deal, Jurgensen said that his decision to continue as the bowling coach of the Black Caps was a straight forward one.

It’s a huge honour to continue my coaching journey with New Zealand Cricket.I love my job and feel lucky to have been involved with such a special group of players and support staff for the past five years, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) official statement quoted Jurgensen as saying.

We’ve had some amazing experiences as a team and I’m looking forward to working alongside Gary and Kane as we prepare for an exciting summer.It’s a privilege to work with such a world class bowling unit and I’m proud of the depth we’ve added to the group which has us well prepared for the variety of challenges ahead, he added.