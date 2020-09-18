Lyca to present a movie on Narendra Modi

Lyca Production has announced that it bankrolls Karmayogi, the Tamil version of Mann Bairagi.

Last year, on the same day, Akshay Kumar had revealed the first look poster of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s film on the untold defining moments from PM Modi’s life, titled Mann Bairagi’.

The official handle of Lyca Productions tweeted, As mark of it’s love and respect for the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 70th birthday @LycaProductions is Privileged to present Karmyogi-Tamil along with legendary film-maker #SanjayLeelaBhansali produced by #MahaveerJain directed by #SsanjayTripaathy.

The film is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and is described as the untold story from the life of the Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far.”l

This is not the first time a film has been made on based on the life of Modi. Earlier this year actor Vivek Anand Oberoi was seen playing the Indian Prime Minister in the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

A web-series too was made on the BJP leader’s life titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man.