Madhavan starrer Maara to release in OTT

Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara to release in OTT soon.

The crew begun shooting earlier in January. It is directed by debutant Dhilip.

The film has Shraddha Srinath playing his lead pair, who had shared the screen space with Madhavan in Vikram Vedha.

The shooting of the film is completed and the editing and post production work would be wrapped up soon, the latest is that the film has been planned to an OTT release.

Meanwhile Madhavan and Anushka starrer Nishabdham will also release in OTT.