MakeMyTrip partners with CSK, RCB, MI

Chennai: MakeMyTrip has announced its foray into the United Arab Emirates with its portfolio of offerings for travelers across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip said, ‘we are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce rich travel offerings that are stamped with our deep understanding of evolving traveler needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region.’