NCB busts another Bollywood drug racket

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau probing drug links emerging from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues to widen its probe.

According to a latest report in Times Now, the NCB has busted three drug modules and nabbed a drug peddler named Rahil Vishram. This arrest has led the NCB to make further headway in the case.

As per the report, the NCB has allegedly established direct links between Rahil and Showik Chakraborty who has already been arrested by the anti-drug probe agency. Along with nabbing Rahil, the report reveals that the NCB also seized the popular recreational drug Malana cream and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Apart from Showik, Rahil also is allegedly linked to Anuj Keshwani who was nabbed by the NCB earlier.

Meanwhile, in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Republic TV got a new testimony of Sushant’s farmhouse manager who looked after the property for over 2 years. Focusing on the Pawna lake farmhouse parties, Sushant’s farmhouse manager who was called by the CBI for questioning claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used the late actor’s money for her own expenses and parties.

“Rajat Mewati told me that Rhea used to party while Sushant slept downstairs. Whenever I saw Showik, I always saw him smoking and intoxicated. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Rhea handled all the expenses and Rajat once told me that money is being withdrawn from Sushant’s account. Sushant was also once furious when he got to know about Rhea’s expenses,” he said.