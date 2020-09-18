Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine shows side effects

Moscow: Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Named ‘Sputnik V’, the vaccine’s Phase III trials are still underway.

According to the recent report by The Moscow Times, 1 in 7 trial volunteers have complained of side effects after consuming Sputnik V vaccine. The side effects include muscle pain and weakness. Approximately 14 per cent of the trial volunteers have complained of these predicted side effects.

Amidst this, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed to supply 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to India’s drug firm Dr Reddy’s laboratories. It is to be noted that India is one of the largest consumer of Russia’s arms and oil.

It is reported that the distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in Russia will begin in late 2020, after the late-stage trials.

Meanwhile, Russia registered 5,762 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of cases to 1,085,281, the country’s coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Thursday.

As many as 144 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,061, Xinhua reported citing the statement.Moscow reported 730 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 274,003, the centre said.

According to the statement, 895,868 patients have recovered so far, including 5,754 over the past day. As of Wednesday, 230,069 people were under medical observation, while over 41.7 million tests have been conducted across the country, the centre said.