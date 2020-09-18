Trump not to attend UNGA session in-person

Washington: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has said US President Donald Trump will not attend in-person the landmark 75th annual UN General Assembly session next week.

Speaking to journalists, Meadows said, ‘President Trump will not be in New York City for the annual gathering of world leaders. He would not attend it in-person.’

Trump is scheduled to deliver his address on September 22, the first day of the general debate.

However, according to media reports, he is yet to submit his virtual address.

In July, US envoy to the UN Kelly Craft had said that President Trump was likely to travel to New York to attend the annual UNGA session, which if happened would have made him the only world leader to address this year’s virtual high-level week in-person.