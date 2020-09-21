6 IPL teams get smile partner

Chennai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has collaborated as the official smile partner with six teams at the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020.

The teams include Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Commenting on the partnership, Arvind Chintamani, vice-president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, ‘while the pandemic has been a time of uncertainty and difficulty, the start of the upcoming T20 cricket season has brought a wave of optimism across the country. We at Colgate are excited about our association as the smile partner to six teams.’