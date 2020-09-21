GV Prakash speaks about Ajith’s next

GV Prakash spilled the beans on director Sudha Kongara Prasad’s script for actor Ajith. He said that Sudha had narrated the script to him and that it is a brilliant action-oriented film.

GV Prakash added that if the film materialises, it will be a huge game-changer for the actor and the director as well.

A couple of days ago, rumours were rife that Ajith had signed a film with director Sudha Kongara Prasad. It was also reported that AGS Entertainment will be bankrolling the film.

But, GV Prakash’s reply suggests that nothing has been finalised yet. In a video message, he said that he is hoping for Sudha and Ajith come together for a film.