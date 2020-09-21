Rabada pulls off Super Over win for Delhi

Dubai: Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the ‘King of Super Over’ after Marcus Stoinis’ star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

It was Stoinis whose late assault saw Delhi reach 157 for 8 in 20 overs with his 53 off 21 balls and 57 in the last three doing the trick.

In reply, KXIP were looking down the barrel with half of the side back in the pavilion before Mayank Agarwal’s 89 off 60 balls took them to 157 before Stoinis came back to strike a double blow in the final two balls to set up a Super Over finish.

Both the teams ended with score of 157 for eight and when it spilled to a Super Over, South African pacer Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wicket off successive balls to tilt in the favour of Delhi Capitals.

Rabada had pulled off a stunning Super Over even the last year against Kolkata Knight Riders and like Andre Russell, this time it was Nicholas Pooran, who got a lethal yorker.

It was difficult for Shami to defend two runs.

Earlier, Shami’s exceptional fast bowling spell had put the Capitals on the mat as they had not crossed 100-run mark even after 16 overs but Stoinis’ whirlwind knock lifted the Delhi side to 157 for eight.

Meanwhile, ICC’s new Eite Panel entrant Nitin Menon’s howler may have cost Kings XI Punjab their first IPL game of the season against Delhi Capitals, decided through Super Over.

While both teams were tied at 157 for 8, it was Kagiso Rabada, who bowled a brilliant Super Over to clinch it for Capitals.

Before the match went into Super Over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had called a run short when Chris Jordan took a couple of runs off Rabada in the 19th over while playing towards long-on area.

The TV replays showed that Jordan legally completed the first run and the bat was inside the crease. However to KXIP’s horror, Jordan was declared a “short run” which means he didn’t enter his bat inside the crease which wasn’t the case.

If that run would have been allowed, it would have meant that KXI would have won the match inside the 20 overs.