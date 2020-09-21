Samantha ready for her next

Samantha Akkineni will be teaming up with director Ashwin Saravanan for a horror film.

Sources say that she will play a physically-challenged peraon the film.

Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi web series, The Family Man 2.

The rest of the cast of The Family Man includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.