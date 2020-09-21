Son leads Spurs to victory

London: Son Heung-min scored four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secured its first Premier League win of the season by coming from behind to thrash Southampton.

The South Korea international combined with Harry Kane for all four of his goals as Spurs took control after Danny Ings’ fine finish from a tight angle had given Southampton a first-half lead. Son’s first came on the stroke of half-time when he raced on to Kane’s pass before driving across Alex McCarthy and into the back of the net.

The pair opened up Southampton again as Spurs took the lead soon after the restart, Kane sending Son through one-on-one and the forward making no mistake.

The host struggled to deal with Son’s superbly timed runs behind the defence and he duly got his third, racing on to Kane’s clipped pass before slotting in.