Tanya in a Tollywood movie

Tanya Ravichandran will play female lead in a Telugu movie starring Kartikeya Gummakonda.

It is next directed by debutant Sri Saripalli under 88 Ramareddy’s Sree Chitra Movie Makers production.

Speaking about the film, Sri Saripalli & Producer 88 Ramareddy say, ‘The concept of the movie is different. Kartikeya will play the role of an NIA officer in it. Enjoying the narration, Kartikeya approved the story as soon as he heard it. We’re planning to announce the full details of it very soon.’

The movie will have music by Prashant. R Vihari and camera by P C Mouli.