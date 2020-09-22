Actress takes to plant-based diet

Karishma Sharma has wooed one and all with her varied roles on OTT, TV, films and most recently with her sizzling song in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

The actress has now taken to a plant-based diet and the positives are already very obvious with her gaining better concentration and energy levels.

Says the actress, ‘II have recently taken to this diet and the results are like never before. My focus and concentration are sharper now. And my energy levels have have gone through the roof. I feel a lot lighter throughout the day. My diet now includes plenty of veggies like peppers, corn, avocados, lettuce, spinach, kale, peas, collards and more. My body’s energy systems have rebooted themselves. The time I’ve spent unwinding at home has been opportune for a food switch too. Moreover it decreases the pressure on the planet as well. I have enjoyed making and trying to cook new stuff. Cooking being a great stress buster is something I try doing regularly. I recommend this diet to everyone’.