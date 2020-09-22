Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 137,000

Sao Paulo: Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 137,000 after 377 more patients died from the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 137,272.

According to the Ministry of Health on Monday, tests detected 13,439 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the outbreak to 4,558,068, Xinhua reported.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the epicentre of the national epidemic, with 937,332 cases and 33,984 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 252,046 cases and 17,727 deaths.

Since the first week of September, Brazil has registered a drop in the number of daily deaths and new cases of the virus.

Sao Paulo state’s government said on Monday Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy fell to its lowest level since the start of the outbreak, with an average occupancy rate of 47.7 per cent. In the capital Sao Paulo, the largest city in the country, the rate was even lower, at 47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel has reached 190,929, with 3,027 new cases, Israel’s Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The death toll reached 1,273 after 17 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 643 to 653, out of 1,359 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 136,780, with 2,711 new ones, while the active cases reached a record high of 52,876.

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry declared a state of emergency in all hospitals after the recent soar in Covid-19 morbidity and overload of the wards.

In a letter to hospital chiefs, Hezi Levi, director-general of the ministry, warned that the Israeli health system is expected to hit capacity limit within weeks or even days.

He also announced the setting up of national operation headquarters to supervise all hospitals’ situation of the coronavirus and provide solutions to problems arising in the hospitals around the clock.