Maverick filmmaker Mysskin chose to thank national award winning director Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisaasu.

‘I must thank one man and that’s my lovable great filmmaker Bala. When I told him about my plans to direct Pisaasu 2, he gave away the title. I’m placing my lovable kiss on Bala’s forehead’, tweeted Mysskin. Pisaasu was bankrolled by Bala’s B Studios.