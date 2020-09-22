Satyameva Jayate 2 locks Eid 2021 release

Makers of John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 on Monday announced that the action-drama will release theatrically on 12 May, 2021.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar”s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

Zaveri said Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as Satyameva Jayate 2 is a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism.

The film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.