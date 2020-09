Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is producing and directing an anthology that will be co-directed by Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad, Bejoy Nambiar, Aravind Swami, KV Anand, Ponram, and Siddharth.

Sources say that Sneha is part of it. Buzz is that

Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swami are also psrt of it.

Mani Ratnam is also busy with his dream venture Ponniyin Selvan and shooting will resume for the mega movie soon.