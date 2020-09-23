A song to salute small businesses

Chennai: An anthem dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic, has been unveiled.

‘Taiyaar Hain Hum’ has been launched by OKCredit to support ‘Vocal for Local’. The campaign depicts gratitude and appreciation to the small merchants for their support during this challenging situation to deliver essentials to the doorstep of the consumers when life is almost at a standstill across India. The continuous service by these unsung heroes across the nation has kept many people safe inside their homes.

Further with the song, OkCredit has also announced extended its partnership with Delhi Capitals to appreciate all the Dream11 IPL Players from the team, who are playing to uplift the mood by bringing cricket back to fans across India.