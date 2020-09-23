Arsenal signs Runarsson

London: Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined Arsenal FC on a four-year contract from French club Dijon, the club has announced.

The 25-year-old Iceland international joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances for them in all competitions last season.

Alex started his career with KR Reykjavik in his home country. He went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where he made 62 appearances during a three-year spell, before moving to Dijon.

Head coach Mikel Arteta said: We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.

We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person, said Technical Director Edu.