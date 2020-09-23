Covid-19: India crosses 56-lakh mark; death toll up 90,020

New Delhi: As India’s Covid-19 cases crossed 56-lakh mark today, the total death toll touched above 90,000.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country saw 83,347 new infections being reported in a day and 1,085 succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The total coronavirus caseload now stands at 54,46,010 and death cases – 90,020. As many as 45,87,613 people have recovered from the disease so far

There are 9,68,377 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.15 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and it went past 50 lakh on 16 September.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to 22 September with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 1,085 new deaths include 392 from Maharashtra, 83 from Karnataka, 77 from Uttar Pradesh, 76 from Tamilnadu, 66 from Punjab, 62 from West Bengal, 51 from Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

A total of 90,020 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 33,407 from Maharashtra followed by 8,947 from Tamil Nadu, 8,228 from Karnataka, 5,461 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,212 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,051 from Delhi, 4,483 from West Bengal, 3,352 from Gujarat, 2,926 from Punjab and 2,035 from Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.