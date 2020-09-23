Go beyond pandemic situations, healthcare providers tell government

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has welcomed the passage of The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha to replace the Ordinance issued in April to protect medical professionals like doctors and all other frontline Covid-19 workers in the wake of the many incidents of attacks on them.

However, it has urged the government to enact a long-standing law which goes beyond just epidemic situations and provides adequate safety cover to medical fraternity in discharging their duties in normal times too.

AHPI-TN had earlier raised objections to increasing violence against medical professionals in India and urged the Union government to take strong action against the perpetrators. Members of AHPI-TN had requested that it enact a law with deterrent value for violence against the medical fraternity.

AHPI-TN, acting through its president Dr S Gurushankar, last year filed a petition in the Supreme Court to direct the Government to pass strict laws to curb violence against doctors.

Gurushankar said: “Incidents of violence against doctors have been reported almost every day from across the country, even before Covid-19. Vandalism and violence in a hospital is a criminal offence and any civilized society should have low tolerance for such dastardly acts that have serious repercussions on patient care. We have been demanding a Central law to put in place a prohibitory mechanism to stop such activities. I am glad that The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed by both the Houses of the Parliament, even though it is specific to the work of medical professionals in the ongoing epidemic.”