IPL opener created global record with 20 cr viewers

Abu Dhabi: The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was watched by 20 crore people, said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.

As per Shah, this was the highest-ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country as defending champions Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated the four-time IPL champions by five wickets.

Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match.

Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this, said the BCCI Secretary in a tweet.