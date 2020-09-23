Maldives resort gets ready to welcome guests

Chennai: After undergoing an extensive upgrade of its facilities, one of the Maldives’ most luxurious resorts is now ready to welcome guests once more.

When Seaside Finolhu opens for business again on 1 November, guests will be treated to a whole new experience with the self-styled island playground having completed its elaborate transition from luxury island resort to proud member of the exclusive Design Hotels portfolio.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to the tourism industry, Seaside Finolhu has seized on the opportunity presented by the global shutdown to complete both aesthetic and functional upgrades right across the resort. Overseen by the award-winning Muza Lab design studio, the transformation of Seaside Finolhu extends to its villas, restaurants, wellness facilities, public areas, and sport and fitness activities, including a state-of-the-art indoor golf studio.

Throughout the resort, the bold new design concept unleashes a kaleidoscope of colours inspired by the vibrant natural hues of the island’s stunning flora, fauna, sunsets and seascapes.