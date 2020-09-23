‘Master will be out in theatres only’

Vijay starrer Master Will be out in cinema halls. The dates will be announced only after theatres are reopened, says filmmaker Logesh Kanagaraj.

His directorial Master was supposed to release in May. But due to corona lockdown all theatres are shut indefinitely. There were rumours that Master would be out in OTT.

Denying the news, the director confirmed it would released only in theatres. Logesh Kanagaraj is now directing Kamal Haasan for a movie to be bankrolled by Rajkamal Films International.

Produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators, Master also stsrs Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role whilst Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj play supporting roles.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whilst cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively.