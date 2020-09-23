Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh today broke his one-day fast, he has started on Tuesday to protest the unruly behaviour towards him by some Opposition members during the passage of agriculture Bills in the Upper House on 20 September.

Janata Dal (U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh offered juice to Harivansh to help him break the fast.

Harivansh Narayan Singh surprised all Tuesday, as he met the MPs protesting outside Parliament against the farming bills and served them tea.

However, the protesting parliamentarians rejected his tea offer and said they will continue their protest. Harivansh Narayan Singh had said he would observe a daylong fast against the ‘unruly behaviour’ with him in the House by Opposition MPs.

My fast may perhaps inspire ‘self-purification’ in those who behaved insultingly towards me,’ he said.

The eight opposition MPs include Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, K K Ragesh, Syed Nazij Hussain, Dola Sen, Nipun Bora and Elamaran Karim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for meeting the MPs protesting outside Parliament against the farming bills and serving them tea.

ICMR has refuted a report that researchers, under government orders, expunged from an IJMR scientific paper the prevalence rates of the coronavirus in containment zones or hotspots in 10 cities, estimated through a national survey.

The report in The Telegraph, titled ‘How the Covid numbers were hushed up’, claimed that Indian Council of Medical Research head Balram Bhargava asked the researchers to remove the infection prevalence data from the 10 cities’ hotspots they had included in their paper, giving no specific reasons for the same.

Bhargava has rebutted the reports and said the findings were not included in the first national serosurvey study paper published recently as the sample size was very small and the zones are dynamic and change from day to day and week to week.