Riythivika ready for her next

Riythivika needs no introduction. The actress who impressed all with her performance in Madras, Manali among others went on win title in Bigg Boss house.

She will star in a movie opposite Karunaas. The film is directed by PS Ramnath, who earlier made Ambasamudram Ambani and Jiiva’s Thirunaal.

Says the actress, ‘It will be a character-driven story that revolves around my role. I agreed to do the film immediately after I heard the narration because of the story graph. This will be yet another film that the audience will take notice of my character like my previous ones. The shoot will begin once things resume slowly’.