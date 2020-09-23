Thiruvallur hospital to be upgraded as corona emergency care centre

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government is planning to upgrade the 3,000-bedded DD Medical College Hospital in Thiruvallur district into an Emergency Care centre with additional 1,000 beds for treating coronavirus patients, State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the corona care special centre and Siddha treatment facility at the hospital along with District Collector Maheswari, he said the corona care centre has been providing exceptional treatment to the patients.

The hospital has 3,000 beds and discussions were on to add another 1,000 beds, besides earmarking an additional 200 beds with oxygen facilities to upgrade it as an emergency care centre.

Once the hospital was upgraded as an emergency corona centre, it would benefit the people of this district in getting quality treatment.

He also lauded the role of doctors, nurses and the paramedics in the hospital, who were in the frontline of their duty in these times of corona pandemic.

Dr Radhakrishnan and Maheswari also interacted with the patients and enquired about their health condition, an official release said.