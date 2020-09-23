Trouble for Vishal’s Chakra

Vishal starrer Chakra is in trouble as Madras High Court issued notices to Vishal and director MS Anandan based on a case filed by Trident Arts Productions.

According to the production house, VVishal owes Rs 8 cr compensation due to loss incurred by his previous film, Action, directed by Sundar C.

Chakra is a cyber-crime thriller featuring Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in important roles.

Directed by debutant Anandan, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Balasubramaniem has cranked the camera.