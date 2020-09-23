Unlock 4.0: The bus travel demand supply conundrum in India

Chennai: Bus travelers across the country are eagerly waiting to undertake their travel for their various professional and personal needs as per the trends being mapped by the Abhibus Demand Supply Conundrum report.

With recommendations from MHA to ease inter-State travel, the industry is witnessing massive demand for travel from customers across the country and has witnessed tremendous spikes over the last few weeks.

However the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of buses in most routes, being operated by various RTCs.

Private operators have opened up the routes despite a loss making proposition largely due to having to maintain social distancing norms – impacting the inventory of seats and additional expenses being incurred for maintaining safe travel conditions that include frequent sanitization & cleaning and placing/replacing hand sanitizers for customers use.

As per the report, the top five most searched cities by volume are Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Goa. Chennai has witnessed one of the highest demands in terms of route searches of 600,000 weekly searches with Bangalore-Chennai and Hyderabad-Chennai each accounting for 300k weekly searches.

Hyderabad due to limited routes is also most sought after on the list with 700,00 weekly searches. These include Vijayawada-Hyderabad(125k), Vizag-Hyderabad(90k), Bangalore-Hyderabad(160K) amongst top cities from where commuters are looking to travel to Hyderabad.