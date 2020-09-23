Veteran filmmaker to be part of Adipurush

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao was announced to be on board for Prabhas- Deepika Padukone starrer as a mentor.

To be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and produced by Vyajayanthi Movies the makers shared a poster of the Singeetam on his 89th birthday on Monday and made it official.

The ace director is currently recovering from COVID-19. Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is known for helming films like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Pesum Padam, and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

Meanwhile, the big-budget project is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller. The yet-untitled film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.