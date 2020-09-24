Chennai posts recovery of 92% Covid cases

Chennai: With 92 per cent recovery, the city continues to put a fight against Covid-19. Since the pandemic began in March, the city has recorded 1,58,594 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,45,629 have recovered.

Chennai is showing 92 per cent recovery rate and currently has six per cent active cases. Nearly, 9,868 persons have the viral infection. A total of 3,097 persons have lost their lives since March. As per data, 409 persons have died in Teynampet and 346 lives were lost in Kodambakkam.

On 24 September, 11,675 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department. The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Anna Nagar there are 1,114 active cases and 1,151 persons in Kodambakkam have Coronavirus. Only these two places have more than 1,000 Covid-19 numbers.

Other places with high Covid-19 numbers are, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar with 849 patients, Adyar with 827 cases and Royapuram with 868 cases.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.09 per cent of the patients are male and 39.91 per cent are female.

Around 18.65 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years of age.

Kodambakkam has recorded the highest number of recoveries. 16,412 persons have tested negative after treatment.