EPS, OPS, Stalin, leaders condole death of Suresh Angadi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordiantor O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin and leaders of various parties today condoled the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died last night.

Palaniswami said “was shocked to hear of the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.”

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members, according to his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Panneerselvam said “saddened and shocked by the demise of Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Railways Shri.Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ ji.”

“I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may the Almighty give the strength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss”, he said.

Stalin also took to Twitter to offer his condolences and said “deeply saddened to hear about the demise of MoS Railways Thiru Suresh Angadi. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Leaders of various political parties also condoled the death of Suresh Angadi.