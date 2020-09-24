IFFI postponed to Jan

New Delhi: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November has been postponed to 16 to 24 January, 2021.

The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar discussed the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

‘It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from 16th to 24th January, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols. The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format. All COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival circuit,’ said an official release.