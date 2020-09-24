Perarivalan gets 30 days leave from jail

Chennai: A G Perarivalan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been granted a 30-day parole by Madras High Court.

Earlier the same was rejected by the State. The parole order stated that Perarivalan was given leave from prison based on an application by his mother Arputhammal on grounds that he suffered from various co-morbidities and he was at risk of contracting Covid-19 in prison.

Arputham had sought a 90-day parole period in her application. After being rejected by State, a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Velmurugan directed the State to grant parole for 30 days.

Perarivalan is currently lodged in Vellore prison and has been serving jail term for the past 29 years.

Arputhammal petitioned that it was necessary to examine his serious ailments. Perarivalan will be allowed to stay in his house near Katpadi.

Perarivalan’s previous request for parole was rejected by the State on 4 September as he was found ineligible for ordinary leave under prison rules.