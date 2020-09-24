Shruti unveils the teaser of Akshara Haasan’s movie

Akshara Haasan plays lead role in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. The Trend Loud’s first feature film saw its teaser launched by Shruthi Haasan.

Director Raja Ramamurthy says, ‘On behalf of the entire AMNP team, I would like to extend my heartiest thanks to Shruti Haasan for extending her support towards this film by unveiling the teaser.

This means a lot to us as our project has found an immense response for she enjoys a wide array of Pan-Indian and International fan base on her micro-blogging page. We are extremely happy to see that AMNP has found a magnificent reach within a few moments after the teaser launch.’

Sharing his thoughts on the teaser, Raja Ramamurthy adds, ‘The main intention of AMNP’s teaser is to create inquisitiveness in a short duration. The teaser sets up the dilemma faced by Pavithra. The trailer will answer the questions set up in the teaser. The teaser is the prologue and the trailer completes the teaser. The intention of the teaser is to put the audience in the same shoes as Pavithra. With the positive response, we feel elated that audiences have exactly interpreted the intention of this teaser and are looking forward to a similar reception for the trailer as well, which is getting launched shortly.”

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirpu centers on the dilemma of a 19-yr old teen girl born into a conservative family, wedged between her thoughts of any contemporary independent girl and the concept – ‘The Myth of a Good Girl’, which is created by society. Usha Uthup plays the grandmother of Akshara Haasan and Malgudi Subha as her mother. The others cast includes Anjana Jayaprakash, Janaki Sabesh, Kalairaani, Shalini Vijayakumar, Siddhartha Shankar, Suresh Menon, George Maryan, and Kiran Keshav.’